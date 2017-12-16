salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Craig Conway Sells 1,548 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway sold 1,548 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $161,967.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Craig Conway sold 250 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $26,475.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Craig Conway sold 250 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $24,250.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Craig Conway sold 602 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $57,045.52.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. 6,981,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,292.55, a P/E ratio of 325.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The CRM provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 60.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

