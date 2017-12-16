Saia Inc (SAIA) Receives $49.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Shares of Saia (SAIA) traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 260,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,138. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,738.44, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 7,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $474,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316 shares in the company, valued at $475,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 4,376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.
