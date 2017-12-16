Saia Inc (SAIA) Receives $49.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia (SAIA) traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 260,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,138. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,738.44, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $350.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Saia will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 7,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $474,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316 shares in the company, valued at $475,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 4,376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/saia-inc-saia-receives-49-40-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.