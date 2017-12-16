RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) CFO Sells $926,250.00 in Stock

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) CFO Scott K. Mcneill sold 25,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,372.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,847.56, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.15. RSP Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. RSP Permian had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. RSP Permian’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that RSP Permian, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPP. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 27.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in RSP Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in RSP Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 32.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 107.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RSP Permian from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $48.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RSP Permian from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

