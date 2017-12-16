Royce & Associates LP Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.87% of Gamco Investors worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Der Eb Henry Van sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $25,692.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.13, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. Gamco Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Gamco Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Gamco Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

