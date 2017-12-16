Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,790 by Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,790 ($37.55) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDSB. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($35.67) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, November 9th. increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,550 ($34.32) to GBX 2,650 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($38.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,930 ($39.43) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,450 ($32.97) to GBX 2,675 ($36.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,578.42 ($34.70).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON RDSB) opened at GBX 2,452.50 ($33.01) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,037 ($27.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,580.53 ($34.73).

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

