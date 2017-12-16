North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of North West in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on North West from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE NWC) opened at C$31.12 on Wednesday. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$26.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Trims North West (NWC) Target Price to C$31.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/royal-bank-of-canada-trims-north-west-nwc-target-price-to-c31-00.html.

About North West

The North West Company Inc is a Canada-based retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural and urban neighborhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. Its segments are Canadian Operations and International Operations. Canadian Operations consist of approximately 120 Northern stores, over five NorthMart stores, approximately 10 Quickstop convenience stores, over 34 Giant Tiger (GT) junior discount stores, a Valu Lots discount center, a Solo Market store, a Price Chopper store, Crescent Multi Foods (CMF) and approximately two North West Company Fur Marketing outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.