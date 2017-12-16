Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Eight Capital raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.20 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$106.31.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at C$101.92 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.13 and a one year high of C$102.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Jennifer Anne Tory sold 359 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.31, for a total transaction of C$33,857.29. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.10, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,901.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment engages in the personal and business banking operations, auto financing, and retail investment businesses.

