Royal Bank of Canada Increases Honeywell International (HON) Price Target to $163.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $163.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of Honeywell International (HON) opened at $154.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115,966.05, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $156.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

