Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hortonworks (HDP)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hortonworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hortonworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Hortonworks ( NASDAQ:HDP ) traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 700,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,180. Hortonworks has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Hortonworks had a negative net margin of 89.35% and a negative return on equity of 765.37%. Hortonworks’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. analysts forecast that Hortonworks will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 144,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $2,831,570.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,751,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Connolly sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $148,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,790 shares of company stock worth $12,869,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 353,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

