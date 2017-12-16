Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. 185,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rolls-Royce has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce during the 3rd quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,055,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

