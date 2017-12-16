Richard Mark Colterjohn Sells 2,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Richard Mark Colterjohn sold 2,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE MAG) traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.02. 324,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,030. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$21.99.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/richard-mark-colterjohn-sells-2000-shares-of-mag-silver-corp-mag-stock.html.

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.