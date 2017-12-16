Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Trading Down 11%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.41. 752,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 378,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Sonus Networks, Inc, formerly Solstice Sapphire Investments, Inc, is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises to help them secure and unify their real-time communications infrastructures. The Company helps communications service providers and enterprises hold the session initiation protocol (SIP) and fourth generation (4G)/long term evolution (LTE)-based solutions, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), voice over wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), video and unified communications (UC) by securing and enabling Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

