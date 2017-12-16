Reviewing T-Mobile US (TMUS) & Directview (DIRV)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

This table compares T-Mobile US and Directview’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $37.24 billion 1.40 $1.46 billion $2.55 24.57 Directview $460,000.00 0.17 -$4.76 million ($2,283.57) 0.00

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Directview. Directview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for T-Mobile US and Directview, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 5 20 2 2.82 Directview 0 0 0 0 N/A

T-Mobile US currently has a consensus price target of $69.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Directview.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Directview shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Directview has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and Directview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 5.55% 9.99% 2.86% Directview -826.59% N/A -1,117.25%

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Directview on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

Directview Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.