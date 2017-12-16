Reviewing FirstService (FSV) & Its Competitors

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FirstService to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FirstService and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 6 0 0 2.00 FirstService Competitors 79 314 625 17 2.56

FirstService currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 2.27%. Given FirstService’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 2.74% 24.16% 5.65% FirstService Competitors 4.69% 15.85% 3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstService and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $1.48 billion $33.59 million 75.41 FirstService Competitors $2.13 billion $74.49 million -1,292.00

FirstService’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FirstService. FirstService is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. FirstService pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 40.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService peers beat FirstService on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

FirstService Company Profile

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions. FirstService Brands provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers in North America through franchise networks and Company-owned locations. The principal brands in this division include Paul Davis Restoration, California Closets, Certa Pro Painters, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection and Service America.

