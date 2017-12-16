Reviewing Atkore International Group (ATKR) and The Competition

Atkore International Group (NYSE: ATKR) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atkore International Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 5.63% 26.22% 7.73% Atkore International Group Competitors -6.94% 4.45% 0.99%

98.9% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Atkore International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atkore International Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atkore International Group Competitors 161 908 1179 7 2.46

Atkore International Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Atkore International Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore International Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.50 billion $84.63 million 16.56 Atkore International Group Competitors $3.54 billion $264.94 million -139,358.76

Atkore International Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group. Atkore International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

