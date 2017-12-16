Reviewing Aspen Group (ASPU) & China Distance Education (DL)

China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get China Distance Education alerts:

China Distance Education pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Aspen Group does not pay a dividend. China Distance Education pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Distance Education has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

China Distance Education has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Distance Education and Aspen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aspen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than China Distance Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Distance Education and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $130.99 million 2.37 $14.94 million $0.46 20.46 Aspen Group $14.25 million 9.01 -$1.10 million ($0.17) -50.94

China Distance Education has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Distance Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 11.40% 26.00% 7.91% Aspen Group -11.48% -32.02% -16.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Distance Education beats Aspen Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing online and offline education services, and selling related products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s segments include online education services, business start-up training services and the sale of learning simulation software. The Company primarily sells books and reference materials related to its courses, such as the various levels of Accounting Professional Qualification Examinations, accounting continuing education, the National Practicing Medical Doctor Qualification Examination, the National Pharmacist Qualification Examination, and Associate Constructor and Constructor Qualification Examinations. It offers college oriented online-to-offline products and services, business start-up training courses and others. The Company had a content library with 263 course offerings of audio-video content, as of September 30, 2016.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc. (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course). As of June 30, 2016, Aspen had 2,074 students paying tuition through either of the monthly payment methods. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education and professional studies. It offers a range of nursing degrees, including Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing Education and Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing Administration and Management.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.