Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $32.15. 958,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 251,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 37,161.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 7,600 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Foley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,234. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,106,000 after purchasing an additional 391,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,901,000 after purchasing an additional 261,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,743,000 after purchasing an additional 166,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 438,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

