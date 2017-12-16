Research Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.08 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on V. Vetr lowered Visa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.88 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Visa ( NYSE V ) opened at $113.82 on Friday. Visa has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $233,929.70, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $707,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $77,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,223,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $549,741,000 after buying an additional 233,771 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 177.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

