Reliv International, Inc (RELV) CEO Robert L. Montgomery Buys 4,648 Shares of Stock

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) CEO Robert L. Montgomery bought 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,126. Reliv International, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Reliv’ International, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a line of nutritional supplements addressing nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management and sports nutrition. The Company sells its products through an international network marketing system using independent distributors.

