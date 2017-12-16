Red Oak Partners, Llc Acquires 27,917 Shares of SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Stock

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 27,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,388.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 100 shares of SMTC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $130.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 29,200 shares of SMTC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $37,668.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of SMTC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $38,055.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 113,600 shares of SMTC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $146,544.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 124,700 shares of SMTC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $160,863.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Red Oak Partners, Llc acquired 64,142 shares of SMTC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $82,743.18.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) remained flat at $$1.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,670. SMTC Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SMTC Corporation (SMTC) is a provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s manufacturing services include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), production, enclosure fabrication, systems integration and testing services, configuration to order, build to order and direct order fulfillment.

