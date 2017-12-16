Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

RLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Red Lion Hotels ( NYSE RLH ) traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 153,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Red Lion Hotels has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.65.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. research analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Mckeirnan sold 22,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $202,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 300,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,105 shares in the company, valued at $12,533,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 8,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) is a hospitality and leisure company. The Company is engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of hotels under the brands, including Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites (collectively the RLHC Brands). The RLHC brands represent upscale, midscale and economy hotels.

