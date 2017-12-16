Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realogy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Realogy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Realogy news, Director Duncan L. Niederauer bought 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,141 shares in the company, valued at $665,482.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Realogy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Realogy by 7.9% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 38,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Realogy by 120.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000.

Realogy (NYSE RLGY) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Realogy has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,516.19, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Realogy had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Realogy’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

