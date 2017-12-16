Raymond James Financial Boosts goeasy (GSY) Price Target to C$43.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

Shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) opened at C$36.00 on Wednesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$23.60 and a one year high of C$36.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other goeasy news, insider Jason Mullins sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.74, for a total transaction of C$245,550.00. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.98 per share, with a total value of C$98,940.00.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canada-based full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company is engaged in providing loans and other financial services to consumers, and leasing household products to consumers. It operates in two segments: easyfinancial and easyhome. Its easyhome segment consists of four product categories: furniture, electronics, computers and appliances, which are offered under weekly or monthly leasing agreements.

