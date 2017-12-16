Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,856,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,404 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 246.9% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,273,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,202,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,603,000 after purchasing an additional 976,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,322,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 973,814 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,272,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 30,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $505,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony V. Dub sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $46,525.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $729,007 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) opened at $15.63 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3,967.75, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is -38.09%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

