R C M Technologies Inc (RCMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ RCMT) opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $86.48, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.20.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter.
RCM Technologies, Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions. The Company is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to healthcare institutions and educational facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology (IT) and Specialty Health Care Services.
