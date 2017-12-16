Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) insider E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanterix Corp (QTRX) opened at $17.75 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Insider Acquires $510,000.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/quanterix-corp-qtrx-insider-acquires-510000-00-in-stock.html.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation is a United States-based company, which is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company offers single molecule array (Simoa) platform, whcich uses single molecule measurements to access proteins. Simoa focuses on research and clinical testing applications. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.