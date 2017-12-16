Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ QRVO) traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 3,497,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,089. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $8,293.87, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $369,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $71,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,341. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 424.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 63,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

