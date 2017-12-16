Qiagen’s (QGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Commerzbank

Commerzbank restated their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QGEN. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of Qiagen (QGEN) traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,052. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $7,196.34, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Qiagen by 210.1% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,314,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 890,454 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,053,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 394,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

