Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc Raised by Analyst (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Williams Capital lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

Shares of PDC Energy ( NASDAQ PDCE ) opened at $44.35 on Friday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,922.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

