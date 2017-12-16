Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd Boosted by Analyst (CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) – Cormark increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CJ. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ ) opened at C$4.59 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.82.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,100.00. Also, insider Tim Hyde sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$142,230.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $88,950.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.67%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil-focused company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its Wainwright properties are located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

