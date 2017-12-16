Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.34 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Mastercard (NYSE MA) traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $160,842.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $102.98 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,967,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after buying an additional 149,511 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 163.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after buying an additional 197,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

