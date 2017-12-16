PVH Corp (PVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.45. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. FBR & Co set a $135.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $148.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

PVH (NYSE PVH) traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,130.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. PVH has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 370,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $49,090,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Holmes sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $108,068.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PVH by 23.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PVH by 127.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PVH by 13.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

