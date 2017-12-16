Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) opened at $5.19 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by allocating its investments among the United States Government sector, high yield sector and international sector of the fixed-income securities market.

