Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.19) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

PURP has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 470 ($6.33) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 397.80 ($5.35).

Shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) opened at GBX 368.75 ($4.96) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($7.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Purplebricks Group (PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/purplebricks-group-purp-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

