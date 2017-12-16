Purplebricks Group (PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.19) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.
PURP has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 470 ($6.33) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 397.80 ($5.35).
Shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) opened at GBX 368.75 ($4.96) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($7.07).
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
