Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ PLSE) traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,065. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.
