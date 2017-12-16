Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ PLSE) traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,065. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Maky Zanganeh purchased 4,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 2,000,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $30,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,797,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,080,132.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,466,594 shares of company stock valued at $36,938,410. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

