Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 118,950 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $103,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 507.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,210,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Lowrey sold 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $4,994,543.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,151. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $122.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,535.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.88 and a twelve month high of $117.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

