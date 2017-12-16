Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,411 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $36,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,162,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,541,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,446,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,613,000 after buying an additional 396,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,355,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,538,000 after buying an additional 1,883,432 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 10,375,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,957,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,373,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,683,000 after buying an additional 1,325,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc ( NYSE:ICE ) opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,139.04, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 12,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $872,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 37,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,635,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,130 shares of company stock worth $5,468,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

