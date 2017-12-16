pSivida (PSDV) Given a $5.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of pSivida in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on pSivida in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of pSivida in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded pSivida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get pSivida alerts:

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,891. pSivida has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. pSivida had a negative return on equity of 139.56% and a negative net margin of 226.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that pSivida will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in pSivida stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.82% of pSivida worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/psivida-psdv-given-a-5-00-price-target-by-b-riley-analysts.html.

pSivida Company Profile

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

Receive News & Ratings for pSivida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pSivida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.