Prudential Financial (PRU) PT Set at $122.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) received a $122.00 price objective from investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE PRU) opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48,314.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $97.88 and a 1 year high of $117.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Lowrey sold 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $4,994,543.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 44,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $5,014,002.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,400.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,155,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,415,000 after purchasing an additional 934,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,885,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,935,000 after purchasing an additional 612,799 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,662,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,481,000 after purchasing an additional 162,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,157,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,637,000 after acquiring an additional 442,168 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,372,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

