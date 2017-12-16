Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) PT Raised to $25.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ PTI) opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.67.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.15% and a negative net margin of 712.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 425.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 910,550 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 109.6% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 125,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) PT Raised to $25.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-pt-raised-to-25-00.html.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.