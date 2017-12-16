Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) PT Raised to $25.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ PTI) opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 425.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 910,550 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 109.6% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 125,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.
Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.