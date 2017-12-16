Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Position Held by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $230,863.17, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $115,664.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.23 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Vetr lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.38 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Position Held by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/procter-gamble-company-the-pg-position-held-by-paradigm-financial-advisors-llc.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.