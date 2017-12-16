Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,636 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE MTU) opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $96,288.00, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

