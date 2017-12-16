Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,797 Ensco Plc (ESV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ensco by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 466,177 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 231,157 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ensco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,638,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 4,077,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ensco by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,116,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 755,250 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Ensco by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 487,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ensco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 799,721 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 319,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) opened at $5.09 on Friday. Ensco Plc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.79 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.05%.

ESV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

About Ensco

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

