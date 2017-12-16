PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 11,900 Shares

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $87,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,343.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew A. Drapkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 25,042 shares of PRGX Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $180,051.98.

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Friday. 45,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,617. PRGX Global Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PRGX Global by 161.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 74.7% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 18,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 236,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 33.6% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 498,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

