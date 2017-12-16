PQ Group (PQG) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PQ Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PQ Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PQ Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 PQ Group Competitors 108 832 1226 35 2.54

PQ Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 3.50%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group N/A N/A N/A PQ Group Competitors -30.73% 25.07% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PQ Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.06 billion -$79.74 million N/A PQ Group Competitors $4.14 billion $352.73 million 147.27

PQ Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group.

Summary

PQ Group peers beat PQ Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines. The Company’s segments include environmental catalysts and services, and performance materials and chemicals. Environmental catalysts and services segment has three product groups, including silica catalysts, zeolite catalysts, and refining services. Silica catalysts product group sells both the finished catalyst and catalysts supports, for the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).zeolite catalysts product group is a supplier of emissions control catalysts as well as a supplier of specialty catalysts, precursors, and formulations. Performance materials and chemicals segment has two product groups, including performance materials and performance chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.