PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.0768299247826 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ QQQ) traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,052,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,126,970. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

