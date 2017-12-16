News stories about First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust California Municipal High income ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6943986237525 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (NASDAQ FCAL) opened at $51.26 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Get First Trust California Municipal High income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-first-trust-california-municipal-high-income-etf-fcal-stock-price.html.

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.