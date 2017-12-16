Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,314,237 Shares of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Zynga worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Zynga by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,900 shares in the company, valued at $540,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at $4.04 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.98 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

