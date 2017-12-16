PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeywell International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 184,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 126,480 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 70,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider E William Parsley III sold 46,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $6,641,813.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,010,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,947 shares of company stock valued at $12,543,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc ( NYSE:PNC ) traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,025.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $113.66 and a 52-week high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $135.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

