Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 482,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,420. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

